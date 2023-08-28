Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $288.74 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,588 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $288,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $114.08. 1,096,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

