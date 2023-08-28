Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.97. 400,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,438. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.