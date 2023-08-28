Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 24,723,531 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,723,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after buying an additional 3,256,215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 8,991,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.