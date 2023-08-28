Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $964,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,538. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.