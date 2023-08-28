Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,673,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,692 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,263,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,203. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

