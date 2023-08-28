Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,651,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.55 on Monday, reaching $407.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,678. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $407.80. The company has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

