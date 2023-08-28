Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Danaher worth $908,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.3 %

DHR stock traded up $5.97 on Monday, reaching $261.50. 2,240,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,740. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

