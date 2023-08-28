Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $862,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,749,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,514,000 after buying an additional 2,158,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. 10,297,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564,350. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

