Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,479,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369,499 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,566,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.32. The company had a trading volume of 640,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,669. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

