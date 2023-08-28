Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,035,870 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,030,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Altria Group worth $1,862,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. 5,067,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,354. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

