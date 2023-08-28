Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,481,068 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,905,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481,068 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.60% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,110,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

