Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $432.07

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $432.07 and last traded at $431.88, with a volume of 938564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

