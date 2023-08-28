Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 5.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.