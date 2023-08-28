Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.6 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRRF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
