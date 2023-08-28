CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 165,182 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Elevance Health worth $228,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.43. 319,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,194. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

