Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 3.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

C stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

