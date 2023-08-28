Citigroup Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $128.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.83.

BILL opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

