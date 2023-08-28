Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells $339,323.52 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Speights also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Speights sold 825 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $135,654.75.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,887. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

