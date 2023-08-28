Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,849 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

