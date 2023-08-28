Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $71,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

