Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 681.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.