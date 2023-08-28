Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.