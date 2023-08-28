Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 612 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.35. The stock had a trading volume of 643,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

