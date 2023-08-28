Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Down 0.8 %
CIBEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. 26,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,169. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. Commercial International Bank has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.
