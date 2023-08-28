Comparing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 4.72 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.79 $59.97 billion $4.72 27.52

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grindr has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42% Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $143.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

Alphabet beats Grindr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

