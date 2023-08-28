Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Conn’s

Conn’s Trading Up 0.6 %

CONN stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conn’s

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.