Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 30,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,111.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 491,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,135,000 after buying an additional 451,085 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 301,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,622,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,489,717. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

