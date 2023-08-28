Contrasting Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -0.88% -0.25% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adams Resources & Energy and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adams Resources & Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than CBL International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and CBL International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $3.37 billion 0.03 $3.49 million ($2.27) -16.30 CBL International $462.91 million 0.08 $3.68 million N/A N/A

CBL International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

