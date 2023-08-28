Contrasting Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.44%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 67.05 -$1.72 billion ($0.77) -3.99

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -45.90% -40.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

