Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $270,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,833.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

CMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The stock has a market cap of $247.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.