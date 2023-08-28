Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,032 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,655. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

