Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,260,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,288,078. The company has a market cap of $758.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

