Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Financial Review

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cosmos Group and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 365.19%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.27 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.15 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 281.13 -$12.90 million ($0.16) -5.60

This table compares Cosmos Group and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Group. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51% Carbon Streaming -649.08% -10.15% -9.34%

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Cosmos Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

