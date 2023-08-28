Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $47,337.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at $46,648,404.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

