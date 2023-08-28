Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $40.45 million and $17.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006137 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 257,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

