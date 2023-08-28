CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRMZ remained flat at $2.55 during trading on Monday. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.21.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

