CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance
CRMZ remained flat at $2.55 during trading on Monday. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.21.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
