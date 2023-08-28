Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 196,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,031 shares of company stock worth $398,910. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
CRTO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. 297,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,651. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
