Critical Survey: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 55.43 -$40.49 million ($0.81) -3.11 Verint Systems $902.24 million 2.37 $14.90 million ($0.05) -664.67

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -2,126.01% -83.58% -69.59% Verint Systems 1.99% 15.68% 5.92%

Summary

Verint Systems beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools. The company provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

