Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 0.0 %

CCK stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

