Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

