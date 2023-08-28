Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $58.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CYTK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $3,039,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.