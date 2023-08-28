Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,200.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $18.08 during midday trading on Monday. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.
About Dai-ichi Life
