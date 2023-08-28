Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,200.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $18.08 during midday trading on Monday. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.