DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Director Acquires $18,240.00 in Stock

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Morris acquired 12,000 shares of DBV Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,286. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

