Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
