Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company's stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

