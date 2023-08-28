Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVCGF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

