Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IVCGF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
About Iveco Group
