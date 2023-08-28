dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.75 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003788 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $416.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00250148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,762 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98345975 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $405.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

