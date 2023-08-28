Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Domo has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $24.72.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Domo by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

