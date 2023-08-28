Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$7.50 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

