Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

