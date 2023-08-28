Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 635,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.1 %

EMN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.63. 596,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.